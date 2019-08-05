In Russia lit up the high-speed train due to zazeera on the roof

| August 4, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

В России загорелся скоростной поезд из-за зацепера на крыше

In Russia high-speed train “Sapsan”, EN route from St. Petersburg to Moscow, was detained in the Tver region on 49 minutes due to a fire on the roof, which climbed up the man-shaper. About it reports TASS.

“According to preliminary data, on the roof of high-speed trains “Sapsan” the message St.-Petersburg — Moscow discovered the body of a man, whose identity is currently installed”, — quotes Agency of the representative of the Moscow interregional investigative Department of the investigative Committee of Russia.

Also, the Committee was informed that on a place of incident left investigatory-operative group.

once under the voltage of 27 thousand volts on the roof of the train the message “Fastiv-Zhytomyr”. The young man was hospitalized to the burn Department of the regional hospital in critical condition.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.