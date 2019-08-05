In Russia lit up the high-speed train due to zazeera on the roof
In Russia high-speed train “Sapsan”, EN route from St. Petersburg to Moscow, was detained in the Tver region on 49 minutes due to a fire on the roof, which climbed up the man-shaper. About it reports TASS.
“According to preliminary data, on the roof of high-speed trains “Sapsan” the message St.-Petersburg — Moscow discovered the body of a man, whose identity is currently installed”, — quotes Agency of the representative of the Moscow interregional investigative Department of the investigative Committee of Russia.
Also, the Committee was informed that on a place of incident left investigatory-operative group.
once under the voltage of 27 thousand volts on the roof of the train the message “Fastiv-Zhytomyr”. The young man was hospitalized to the burn Department of the regional hospital in critical condition.
