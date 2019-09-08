In Russia lit up the plane with passengers: posted video PE
In the Russian airport “Sheremetyevo” the plane of airline “Russia” caught fire before takeoff. When you start the right engine of the Boeing sparked and began to smoke. It is reported by Telegram-channel “112”.
“The plane was supposed to fly to Vladivostok, on Board were passengers. Now the flight was canceled, the liner inspect equipment. The airline is preparing reserve Board”, — stated in the message channel.
As reported by Telegram-channel Mash, the flight was canceled, passengers were evacuated. There were no injuries. The MOE is not attracted, now the aircraft visiting the airport equipment. The causes of the fire are being investigated.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, the other day at the airport “Sheremetyevo” the two aircraft collided. The air ship caught on the flaps. Members of the emergency steel blank Russian aircraft of Royal Flight and the airliner of “Aeroflot”, who wanted to fly from Moscow to Beijing.
