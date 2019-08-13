In Russia lit up the three-deck boat: published photos and videos from the scene
In Russia in Nizhny Novgorod region on fire unexploited tri-deck motor ship “Holy Russia.” The ship is in the backwater near the Siberian city of Bor. The people on Board.
According to regional GU Ministry of emergency situations, pre-fire area is 50 sq. m.
On a scene fire-rescue units, according to the Telegram-channel Mash.
A major fire broke out on Board the three-deck passenger ship “Holy Russia”, which was in dry dock repairs Borowski Creek. The burning ship extinguish the fire from the shore and from the water. #livecorr #news #nizhnynovgorod #Satyrus #ship
In social networks write that the ship was under repair. Extinguish the fire with the shore and water.
As he wrote, “FACTS”, last year in Russia because of the fire canceled the flight from Sochi to occupied Sevastopol cruise ship “Prince Vladimir”.
