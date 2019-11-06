In Russia mistakenly “buried” the star of the film “Love and doves”
Russian actor Alexander Mikhailov, who played Basil kuzjakina in the film “Love and pigeons”, by mistake was buried in the media.
The fact that in St. Petersburg on 64-m to year of life died honored artist of Russia, Professor of the Department brass and percussion instruments Alexander Mikhailov. But rossm wrote about the death of his 75-year-old famous namesake.
Other members of the media managed to contact the actor. He was on the train and haven’t heard of “his death”.
“God, that’s terrible. How to respond to that? I think… Thanks for the info! I’m taking the train to St. Petersburg”, — said Mikhailov Teleprogramma.pro.
Recall that in the summer of 2018 Moscow at the age of 55 years died a famous actor Igor Lyakh, who played Mitya in the film “Love and pigeons”.
And in the spring of 2018 died Nina Doroshina, who played the main female role in the film.
