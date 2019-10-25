In Russia on drug charges detained American: a year ago, his wife-Russian extradited to US
A US citizen suspected of drug trafficking, forcibly sent overseas. Its removal, in turn, gives a hope to return home from the U.S. prison for his ex-wife, the citizens of St. Petersburg Oksana Vovk, writes “Fontanka”.
As it became known 47news, the Moscow district court of St. Petersburg in the afternoon on 25 October adopted the decision on forced deportation from the Russian Federation 50-year-old U.S. citizen Aleta Terada. A day earlier, of an alien detained by the Interpol of the Petersburg airport Pulkovo.
American found guilty of the violation by the foreign citizen of rules of entrance to Russia and the entrance to the city of Federal significance. In addition to the expulsion, he was given a fine in the amount of 5 thousand rubles, which translated at the current exchange rate of the Central Bank is slightly more than $ 78.
To wait for departure for the ocean Terada will be in the center of temporary detention of foreign citizens in Krasnoye Selo.
Who Tread
Today he is 50 years old. When Alito was four years old, in the poorest on the planet the Laos civil war began. In 1975 there was a course on communism. The collectivization carried out multiple more aggressive than in his time in the Soviet Union. His parents fled to the United States. We can say that they were one of those nobles. He did not hide in conversation with his Russian wife, and then her mother, then they worked for the Central intelligence Agency, which actually is typical for those times. So well behaved and the Committee of state security.
In the United States Alet lived in Texas, where he engaged in martial arts, he studied in a Buddhist monastery, finished the not very prestigious, but still a University. Fought, has created a small school.
Had a company where they sold different — from trendy dog collars to provide services for the study of ancient beliefs.
In early 2014 I met a lady Oksana Vovk, arrived in Washington for three years. They met in the gym. In September 2014 wedding. Oksana becomes Mira Terada. They rent a decent apartment just across from the White House.
That all changed in November of 2016. Oksana — that is, the World — my husband was driving the car. Drove them friends. When they stopped, Oksana came out of the cabin to walk the Chow Chow.
And then started a police operation. All laid on the ground and so on. Oksana and Aleta was released, and George Thomas from Ukraine and Lithuania were arrested, as under the hood found a pound of the drug. Oksana returned to St. Petersburg for her husband. In December of last year the girl went to Finland, where she was detained on a warrant of the United States. Today she’s waiting for jury duty.
Alet continues to live in her apartment in the Fishing. There is also a home and mother Oksana. Not to say that the lady at the age of like it.
Russia could not extradite him to the States, as between countries there is no corresponding agreement. To work around this legal lacuna, Interpol Petersburg unspoken agreement with our American colleagues implemented an operational combination of the US government revoked the passport Terada and he automatically became a Russian illegal immigrant, therefore, were subject to expulsion.