In Russia on the monument to the fallen in the great Patriotic war depicted soldiers of NATO
The monument promised to remake
In dipkun village, Amur region (Russia) on the new monument to soldiers killed during the great Patriotic war, portrayed NATO soldiers.
This was reported by the local edition Amur.Info.
During the renovation by may 9 this year at the memorial established a Board of iron patterned with silhouettes of fighters.
“They painted NATO soldiers with American guns. There are all-American form, American M-16 is clearly visible. May 9 did, and half the summer had passed all swollen bubbles all fall off” – said a local Deputy Valery Vetelkin.
Since the monument about 20 years, it is not gosohrany – for this reason, the regional inspection on protection of objects of cultural heritage have refused to take responsibility for its content and advised to contact the local authorities.
Regional officials are unable to name the contractor, said the head of tyndinsky district Tatyana Lysakova, relates to the settlement: they mock allegedly did not agree, and the money for repairs allocated Dipkunskiy SEL. The monument promised to redo it.
