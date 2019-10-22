In Russia one caricature showed the essence of Putin
Well-known Russian artist Sergey Elkin has created a caustic caricature of Russian President Vladimir Putin. It is dedicated to the reshuffle, which Putin spent in the Council on human rights (HRC).
So, the new President of the HRC appointed a former presenter of the program “Time” on advocacy “the First channel” Valery Fadeev. In the new Council, Putin included and promoter Kirill Vyshinsky, who was released from Ukrainian prison as part of an exchange between Ukraine and Russia “35 on 35”.
The picture, which Elkin has published in his Facebook, Putin is portrayed in the guise of the devil and is holding a list with the inscription of the HRC.
