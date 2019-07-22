In Russia opened a case against the activist for the repost of publication Babchenko
The Federal security service (FSB) of Russia opened a criminal case against the activist from Chelyabinsk Alima Nurgalieva. The reason for the business began its publication in “Vkontakte” two years ago, including the statements of the journalist Arkady Babchenko, writes the BBC.
It is reported that the decision about excitation of criminal case laid out in his telegram.-the head of the human rights group “Agora” Pavel Chikov.
According to the document, the case was filed after the three publications that Nurgaliev posted on his page “Vkontakte” in the summer of 2017. Among other things, Nurgaliev quoted criticism agreed with the authorities of the protests which were made by Arkady Babchenko.
“He copied the full post Babchenko and posted at “Vkontakte”, in fact, we believe that this is a repost. The other two post about the same content, also about the meetings. One of them, according to Nurgaliev, he also took Babchenko”, — said the lawyer Nurgalieva Andrey Lepekhin.
The forensic expert Commission came to the conclusion that these posts Nurgalieva contains appeals to mass riots, “including the use of armed violence to the authorities with the aim of overthrowing the political regime and the state system of the Russian Federation”, the document says.
So far, Nurgaliev is a suspect, the charges against him are not presented. Monday, July 22, he was on interrogation at the investigator, said his lawyer.
Pavel Chikov said that Nurgaliev — “permanent participant”. For participation in the protest rally on March 26, 2017, a court in Chelyabinsk has fined it on 10 thousand roubles. His complaint in this case communicated by the ECHR.
In addition, in March this year to two years of imprisonment sentenced the lawyer of Primorye Dmitry Tretyakov, who was accused of appeals to extremism for the repost in the telegram chat of supporters of opposition leader Alexei Navalny published from the channel Babchenko.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the oppositional Russian journalist Arkady Babchenko continues to notice how the rhetoric in the Ukrainian media space. Babchenko believes that after the presidential elections the Ukrainian informovala again began to define Russia.
