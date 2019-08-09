In Russia opened a case for “Putin’s article” to “thief in law”, the enemy clan of Ded Hasan
In Russia the police opened a criminal case against a crime boss Ahmed Stooped, who is considered the enemy of the clan of the former chief authority of the Russian Federation of Ded Hasan. This is stated in the message of GU Ministry of internal Affairs of Russia across Moscow region.
It is clarified that the case was brought on signs of the crime provided by article 210.1 of the criminal code of Russian Federation “holding the higher position in criminal hierarchy.”
In 2018 the “authority” was detained in Krasnogorsk with drugs. Against him opened a criminal case and was taken into custody. In the course of further investigation it turned out that he is “thief in law”.
The police found that the status of “thief in law” the detainee received in 1996. He then coordinated the actions of organized groups in Moscow and Khimki, Krasnogorskiy and Lyuberetskiy districts, as well as on the territory of Sheremetyevo airport.
“In the course of further complex quickly-search actions and investigative actions it is established that since 1996 the detainee was recognized as the highest position in the criminal hierarchy — “thief in law,” a criminal nickname “Ahmed Stooped””, — stated in the message.
It is noted that thieves credentials of Ahmed Stooped confirmed at the beginning of 2019, one of the leaders of the underworld Zachary Kalash (Shakro Young) before leaving the colony.
Recall, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed April 1, a bill providing punishment for “thieves in law” in the form of deprivation of liberty for a term from eight to 15 years.
As previously reported “FACTS”, “killed” in Zaporozhye “thief in law” Petrik urgently left Russia because the country started the fight against criminal authorities.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter