In Russia passed a strange championship colonoscopy

| July 4, 2019 | News | No Comments

В РФ прошел странный чемпионат по колоноскопии

28-29 June in Yaroslavl in the framework of the 19-th international conference “High technologies in digestive endoscopy — Yaroslavl Endoscopy Symposium — YES 2019” passed the championship on a colonoscopy.

About it writes “Popular mechanics”, citing local media.

Contest participants were asked to carry out an endoscopy of the rectum dummy. The winner was recognized the doctor who did it the fastest. The competition has been controversial.

“Strange competition, the essence of colonoscopy still not the speed to do it, but probably in the future still comes. My time was 1:59, won the girl from Tomsk, it was little more than a minute” — wrote in social networks participant.

Colonoscopy — a diagnostic procedure during which the doctor examines the condition of the internal surface of the colon with an endoscope, inserted through the anus.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.