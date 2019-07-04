In Russia passed a strange championship colonoscopy
28-29 June in Yaroslavl in the framework of the 19-th international conference “High technologies in digestive endoscopy — Yaroslavl Endoscopy Symposium — YES 2019” passed the championship on a colonoscopy.
About it writes “Popular mechanics”, citing local media.
Contest participants were asked to carry out an endoscopy of the rectum dummy. The winner was recognized the doctor who did it the fastest. The competition has been controversial.
“Strange competition, the essence of colonoscopy still not the speed to do it, but probably in the future still comes. My time was 1:59, won the girl from Tomsk, it was little more than a minute” — wrote in social networks participant.
Colonoscopy — a diagnostic procedure during which the doctor examines the condition of the internal surface of the colon with an endoscope, inserted through the anus.