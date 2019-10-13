In Russia, people staged a stampede in a queue for a free fish
In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky (Russia) there was a stampede in the queue for the free fish.
According to Russian media, the campaign has caused a terrible stir among the residents. The event brought together a large number of people, most retired, which caused a crush near the wagon with the fish. Passage to her limited metal fence.
One of the pensioners became ill, she required the assistance of paramedics. As told by the doctors, a woman was injured in the crush.
Citizens continued to crowd near the wagon with the fish, arranging the stampede. In the queue were heard curses and shouts.
Eyewitnesses said that some residents came to the rally in advance, fearing that the free fish they may not be enough.
The network has responded to this video, and ironically thanked Putin:
“But our Crimea. Long live Putin’s stability, and poverty!!!”, “Putin for Breakfast a couple of tails must pass”, “Low bow to the President and the Governor for caring about ordinary people.”, — wrote online.