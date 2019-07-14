In Russia Putin killed the teacher who taught it before the flight with Siberian cranes
Sunday, July 14, in Solnechnogorsk district of the Moscow region crashed helicopter Robinson. About it reports TASS.
“Near the village of Barskiy has been a helicopter crash. Killing two aboard”, — said the Agency interlocutor.
It later emerged that one of their victims — the head of Federation of ultralight aviation Igor Nikitin.
He was a teacher of Russian President Vladimir Putin before his flight hang gliding with cranes, Siberian cranes in 2012.
“Nikitin more than a year taught the head of the country to fly motodeltaplane in front of the famous flight with white cranes, “—said Vice-President of the Federation Sergey Separation.
According to him, Nikitin was one of the best trainers in Russia in management training glider he started flying as a student. In 1982, Nikitin and his colleagues built one of the first trikes in the USSR.
Recall that in 2012 the President of Russia Vladimir Putin on the way to a meeting of world leaders of the APEC countries in Vladivostok took part in a PR project for the salvation of cranes on the Yamal Peninsula. To do this, the Russian head of state arrived in Salekhard, and from there the helicopter got to the ornithological station “Kushevat.” And then made three flights over the helm of a trike, which are grown in nurseries cranes had to admit the leader of flying geese.
