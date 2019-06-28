In Russia, Putin’s propaganda Skobeevo “immortalized” using the toilet
In Russia established shops in the form of bowls with backs of cisterns. Kreativ appeared in Obninsk. About it reported in a Twitter user with the nickname “two-Headed Kurginyan” and published a photo.
“In the Russian town of Obninsk in vivo immortalized Olga Skobeeva, placing benches, toilets with cisterns drain”, — he wrote.
June 28, 2019
Recall the “drain tank” called the controversial Russian journalist Olga Skobeeva, known for his hatred of Ukraine and Ukrainians. So, on the birthday of the head of LDPR Vladimir Zhirinovsky Kabaeva husband and presented him with a cake in the shape of Ukraine.
For boorish behavior Skobeevo criticized even in Russia. In addition to the arrogant behavior and creating scandalous situations Skobeeva known gaps in the knowledge of classical literature and immodest assessments of his “talents”.
