In Russia rebelled against the appointment of ex-leader of “DNR” on a high post
In Kalmykia (Russia) are outraged by the appointment of one of the former leaders of the so-called “DNR” Dmitry Trapeznikov mayor of Elista. This writes the journalist Denis Kazan.
In Elista, as in many other Russian cities, residents do not have the right to choose the mayor. The mayor claimed the city Duma. However, residents hoped that such a responsible post to be appointed someone from the local leaders, knowledgeable in the problems of the region.
People complain in social networks, record video messages and complaints to the head of Kalmykia to bath Hasikova, which was Trapeznikov “the effective Manager”.
In the region, even there are calls for mass protests. The locals don’t want to see a stranger, with no connection to the city and the region on a post of the capital of the Republic.
Raises many questions and dubious past of “effective management” Trapeznikova, who after the death of Zakharchenko accused of corruption and actually expelled from the territory controlled by “DNR”.
Kazan has published the comments of outraged residents of Elista under the post on the assignment page in social networks at the head of Kalmykia Batu Hasikov.
“There “DNR” from Kalmykia!”, “Down from Kalmykia foreign Ministers and officials! It is a betrayal on the part of our head, who believed the common people, starting with children and ending with seniors!!!” — write the residents of Elista in social networks.
In addition, they sent to the Chairman of Elista city meeting the requirement until October 1 to remove Trapeznikova from office.
“The inhabitants of Elista demanding the dismissal of acting head of administration of Elista Trapeznikov D. V. until October 1, 2019, as this person has no relation to our Republic. His appointment shows a complete disrespect for the residents of Elista from the city and Republican authorities”, — the document says.
We will remind, Dmitry Trapeznikov was the Manager of the Donetsk football club “Shakhtar”. From 2010 to 2012 he held the position of Deputy head of the regional Council of Donetsk. After the outbreak of hostilities in the Donbass became the “Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers DND”. According to the coordinator of group “Information resistance” Yuri, Karin, Trapeznikov was a creature of the FSB, since, in different formats has worked with almost all the representatives of the gangster elite, who led the Donbass before the occupation and preparing it for delivery to Putin.
Trapeznikova was expelled from Donetsk in September 2018. Then he tried to enlist the support of their Russian curators, but to “a warm place” he managed after a year.
