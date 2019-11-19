In Russia reported about the hospitalization of Igor Vernik
Russian actor, producer, singer, and TV host Igor Vernik, who recently called for work again in the hospital.
As reported tv360ru, wernick asked for medical help with complaints of pain in the stomach.
Doctors diagnosed him with acute pancreatitis.
According to some media, wernick himself came in one of the Moscow clinics. He was hospitalized in the VIP office.
Later Sam wernick said life.ru that the hospital is not addressed. “Perhaps somewhere on Mars have been hospitalized”, — quotes the edition of the actor.
We will remind that on November 8, Igor Vernik during a rehearsal at the Moscow art theatre. Chekhov felt ill and asked his colleagues to call the doctor. The doctors were unable to help the patient on the spot, was brought to the hospital, where was diagnosed with back problems.
Also recall that in the intensive care unit in a serious condition hospitalized actor Yuri Solomin. He had pneumonia and problems with the arteries.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter