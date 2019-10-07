In Russia, reported the disappearance Bochkareva
After the scandal with drugs Russian actress Natalia Bochkareva disappeared with the children.
On this edition StarHit announced star of the television series “Happy together”.
Neighbors said that the artist has ceased to appear on the street and not answering his phone.
“The door will not open and doesn’t drive the kids to school”, they added.
The actress also stopped coming to the school Studio, which was opened for gifted children. According to the school security guard, recently, the star came into the Studio late in the evening, took some stuff out and never came back.
We will remind that earlier in the network appeared the video, which Russian law enforcement officers detained actress. She is allegedly in a condition of narcotic intoxication. Bochkareva herself said that the video is not her.
Police later confirmed that I was arrested, the actress did not deny the obvious, but her friend said that because of all this, she came down with a facial paralysis and high fever.
By the way, fans Bochkareva decided that she lost 60 pounds because of the drugs.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter