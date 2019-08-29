In Russia, said that Sentsov was rushed to Moscow
The political prisoner Oleg Sentsov likely already is in a colony in Labytnangi and in a detention center in Moscow, perhaps in the “prison” (SIZO no. 2) or in “Lefortovo”.
First on the transfer Sentsov said Telegram-channel “Nesigur”, which is considered close to the Kremlin. The message in the Telegram canal came too late in the evening of August 28. Official confirmation of this information yet. To ascertain the whereabouts of the whales is difficult because such information in Russia sometimes even hide from the lawyers of the prisoner.
Another Russian Telegram-channel Baza informs that from prison in Labytnangi Sentsov was taken in the afternoon of 28 August. Where the political prisoner was transferred, the representatives of the colony hard to say.
Translation Sentsov, if it really took place, may be associated with the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia. It is expected that the exchange will take place according to the formula “35 on 35”.
Meanwhile, the resource “first. Well, almost” with reference to counsel has not yet confirmed the information about escorting a prisoner of the Kremlin.
And human rights activist Zoya Svetova claimed that Sentsov before the colony was handed her letter.
Russian “Interfax”, referring to its sources, reports that Sentsov could transfer to the detention center № 2 of Moscow, better known as “Butyrka prison”.
But the list of prisoners “Butyrki” Sentsov not listed.
Yesterday, August 28th, from the Ukrainian prison were released Kirill Vyshinsky, the former editor-in-chief “RIA Novosti Ukraine”. .
