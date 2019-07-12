In Russia sank “UAZ” with the people: ten people were killed
In Russia for two families from the Republic of Tuva trip to the healing spring became the last in life. The family traveled by car “UAZ-469” and, when arrived at the river Shui in the heart of the eponymous village, decided that the SUV will be able to overcome a water barrier.
The attempt of crossing the river was unsuccessful: the vehicle overturned, ten people, including six children were killed. The body was found near the overturned “UAZ” — all victims of the incident had drowned in the water.
The message on incident arrived to rescuers at 8.55 12 July. Who left the team clarifies the number who were in the ill-fated “UAZ” — it is possible that they had more than ten.
We will remind, earlier in Russia killed tourists who were riding on the tank of the fuel truck. Also affected residents of cities in Siberia due to unprecedented floods, the exit of the river banks and breakthrough of dams.
