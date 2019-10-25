In Russia, soldiers shot eight co-workers: the first details of the incident
In Transbaikalia (Russia) during the changing of the guard of soldiers from the service weapon shot colleagues — eight people were killed and two were wounded.
As reported by “the Media”, the incident with the shooting happened in a military unit in the Mountain village. According to preliminary data, fire was opened by the soldier is repair-technical base. In the Russian defense Ministry said that “the actions of a soldier could occur on the soil of a nervous breakdown, caused by personal circumstances, not related to military service”.
Meanwhile, the “mash-up” said that after the shooting the soldier escaped from the military unit with a gun, and that his capture in the village staged a special operation. Shots were heard in the city. Children were released from school to their homes, and those who were in the area of special operations, evacuated.
It is also reported that from the place of execution doctors took only three wounded — one died on the way, two survived. The remaining troops of the arrival of the doctors was already dead. Among the victims were two officers and six conscripts and contract servicemen.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the exercises, the Russian defense Ministry of the Russian Federation in Orenburg region have crashed two fighting vehicles of a landing without a crew, which fell to the ground from a height of 1.5 kilometers.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter