In Russia, spoke about the failure of the meeting in “Norman format”
At the talks in Minsk Ukraine refused to sign the so-called peace plan for Donbass Steinmeier. Now in Russia, implying that you don’t see the point to convene the talks in Normandy format (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany).
The Russian negotiators in the Tripartite contact group could not hide his discontent after the meeting in Minsk. The Russians did not like Ukrainian interpretation “formula Steinmeier”: first, safety in the Donbass, then elections, then the final entry into force of the special status for the region. In Russia openly hinted that political issues for Donbas — priority.
“Jeopardize the summit “Channel four“—said the representative of Russia at the talks, Boris Gryzlov.
Recall that after the meeting in Minsk was paused the question of further breeding forces in the Donbas. , Facebook and Twitter