In Russia spoke about the negotiations for the new exchange of prisoners with Ukraine
While in Ukraine the authorities hope the new exchange of detainees with Russia, in the Russian Federation itself off generalities, specific promises not given and dates are not known. The Russian foreign Ministry was given to understand that the issue of prisoners could be discussed not earlier than will be a meeting in the Normandy format, and for this summit Ukraine will need to fulfill many conditions.
“Work (for prisoners) is not public. We hope that it will bring results. While dates for the exchange of no“—evasive, said the Deputy head of the Russian foreign Ministry Andrey Rudenko.
According to Rudenko, the issue of sharing is not a priority, unlike the meeting “Channel four” (Russia, Ukraine, France, Germany). This meeting took place, Russia wants Ukraine to complete the diversion of the army in Gold, repeat the same procedure at the Petrovsky. After the OSCE observers to inspect and validate RF the abstraction of Ukrainian troops, it will be possible to discuss the date of the meeting in the Normandy format.
“Then we’ll talk about specific dates of the summit. While it is premature“, — said Rudenko.
Recall, Russian President Vladimir Zelensky during the media marathon was mentioned on three lists of Ukrainians in captivity in the prisons of Russia, in the jail of the occupied Crimea and in captivity of fighters on Donbass. Zelensky hopes that the decision will be after the Norman summit.
