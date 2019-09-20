In Russia, staged a Grand opening of the garbage: network exploded with comments

В России устроили торжественное открытие помойки: сеть взорвалась комментариями

In the Tver region of Russia officials inaugurated the trash, making fun of the Internet.

It is reported by the network user Maxim Mirovich on Twitter.

“In the Tver region of Russia officials inaugurated the trash — with a ribbon cutting and balloons, but without the loaf. The trash pictured left, and pictured right — houses, do not mix up” — he wrote and published images.

However, not all users understand the situation, because he discussed it in the network.

