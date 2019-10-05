In Russia staged a protest in support of the shaman, which was going to banish Putin from the Kremlin (photo)
Russian Yakutsk hosted a picket in support of a local shaman, Alexander Gabysheva, who went to the Kremlin “to exorcise the demon from Putin.”
The protesters opposed the persecution Gabysheva, excitation against it criminal case and recognition of the shaman’s insane. They were holding slogans “I/We Shaman” and “No punitive medicine”.
As reports “Radio Freedom”, more than 200 people came to an action, which was agreed with the authorities and went peacefully.
We will remind, Alexander Gabyshev in March, went to Moscow for the “exorcism of Putin.” He was arrested on 19 September on the border of Buryatia and Irkutsk region. On the morning of 20 September he was taken to Yakutsk, and then in the psycho-neurological dispensary of the Republic. Against the shaman opened a criminal case on incitement to extremism. He took on his own recognizance. Psihologo-psychiatric examination by order of investigation acknowledged Gabysheva insane.
As reported “FACTS” based on the Yakut shaman’s campaign of Alexander the TM to the Kremlin in Russia has created a computer game “the Yakut shaman”. It is made in the genre of arcade and available in Google Play.
