In Russia started preparations to disconnect from the Internet
In Russia seriously was engaged in self-isolation from the world of the Internet. After long discussions, as will hypothetically look off Russian users from the global network, began practical work. “Roskomnadzor” started installation and testing of tripping of equipment at the facilities of one of the Russian ISPs.
The name of the ISP in the “Roskomnadzor” was not disclosed until the completion of the experiment. According to the head of the Agency, “so far so good”, but equipment is still necessary to check the “in combat mode”. The testing will last from late September to November.
Recall that in 2018 in Russia for the first time talked about the fact that I can disconnect from the global Internet. It was agreed for the transition phase having 95% of the traffic in the Russian network. Also was prepared draft law on the Autonomous work of the Russian segment of the Internet. In 2019, the law was passed and signed by the Russian President.
