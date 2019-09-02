In Russia strapped to car the man plans to travel from Nizhny Novgorod to Moscow (photos)
In Russia, blogger Kim Suhonen (bloger_kimmm) have published on the page of the article titled “Tour over Nizhny Novgorod.” This writes the newspaper “life”.
In this video and pictures shows how a man moves through the city center, taped to the machine in a horizontal position.
All this time, blogger has removed the camera, attached to riding in the back of the car. Thus the reason he was holding a souvenir samurai sword katana, is told about the city and answered curious questions Nizhegorodtsev.
“At first it was scary,” admitted Nizhegorodets at the end of the trip.
The man admitted that any meaning in his performance there — all just “for fun”. To realize his plan, he took five rolls of duct tape and two assistants.
“When we first started, it was very scary — on the machine I is unprotected, nothing to hold on to, I was in gravity, — remembers Kim. — I still have in my hand the sword was, I was in shorts and boots. I only leg wound with cling film to “hair removal” was not.”
According to him, he expected “to hypnoti” and to attract new subscribers, but it attracted only the attention of the police: he was invited to the office where fined the driver of the BMW for driving on a pedestrian street and the wrong transportation of people.
Passers-by, according to extreme, took his prank with delight: many stopped to take pictures of the event on video, and behind his BMW even lined lyubopytstva procession
At the same time, blogger decided not to stop “progress”. Having won a local road, extreme intends to take a course on Moscow.
“You’re going to Moscow to go to rewind, only on the roof, so the seat was. Cushion pillow and blanket, and then deceive”, — he joked in a conversation with Life.
