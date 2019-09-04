In Russia students to the knowledge Day sang “a Glass of vodka on the table”
The Chelyabinsk officials of the village of Novosineglazovo organized a concert for schoolchildren to the Day of knowledge, on which musicians performed the song of Grigory Leps “the Glass of vodka on the table” and the song of the group “Leningrad” with the words: “Perhaps I was drunk”.
This smash hit was performed by the musicians hired by the administration of the Chelyabinsk of the village. They explained that the song was sung in the end of the event “at the request of the youth.”
