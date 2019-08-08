In Russia suddenly decided to make the case for Stalin
In Russia, a former investigator for particularly important cases of the Prosecutor General Igor Stepanov has submitted to his former Agency and the Investigative Committee a statement on the repression on… the orders of Joseph Stalin, calling the Generalissimo “the organizer of mass murder, i.e. genocide of Orthodox priests and other citizens.” Recall the bust of Stalin in the Russian Lipetsk always becomes the victim is unknown.
The author of the claim required to initiate a criminal case against Soviet leader.
As evidence of committing crimes Stepanov refers to the order of people’s Commissariat of internal Affairs (NKVD) of 30 July 1937 “On the operation of repression of former kulaks, criminals and other anti-Soviet elements”. This Stalin signed the document provided for the execution of 82,7 thousand people and the deportation to the camps even 193,4 thousand.
The claimant emphasised that the action he took, however, clearly want to “bury”. For this purpose, the state office of public Prosecutor why-that have forwarded the statement to the Ivanovo region, and they tried to refuse the inspection, insisting that a former colleague was allegedly not reported “specific information about circumstances indicating signs of a crime” in the actions of Stalin.
At the moment, said Stepanov, he is appealing the decision of the Ivanovo colleagues.
“I want, as in Ukraine, confirmed the crimes of Stalin”, — said Stepanov in an interview with Kommersant.
Recall, according to VTSIOM, the rating of Joseph Stalin among Russians is even higher than the rating of President Putin.
