In Russia suddenly disappeared one Ukrainian prisoner
In Russia suddenly disappeared Ukrainian political prisoner Mykola Karpyuk, who was held in jail, “Vladimir Tsentral”. When the lawyer Karpyuk tried to convey to the defendant the parcel, suddenly received a notice of “addressee absent”.
Lawyer Alexei Baranovsky sees some similarities in what is happening with Karpyuk and another political prisoner Vladimir Baluchon. Baluja likewise recently taken from a colony in Torzhok, and now the attorney is looking for a ward in a Moscow jail.
According to Baranovsky, what is happening gives grounds for “cautious optimism.” Perhaps some political prisoners will be able to return to Ukraine before the time stated in the sentence.
We will remind, Karpyuk was convicted in Russia in 2016 for allegedly participating in the first Chechen war, in the battles for Grozny in 1994 and the murder of Russian soldiers. Ukrainian sentenced to 22,5 years in prison.
