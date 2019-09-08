In Russia, the activist who wore the transfer of prisoners to the Ukrainian sailors was put in prison
On Friday, September 5, in Moscow, the court sentenced civil activist Konstantin Kotova, who supported me in prison for captured Ukrainian sailors, to 4 years in a General regime colony.
The activist is charged with “repeated violation of the rules of holding rallies”.
“The court found: the Cats have made repeated violation of the rules of holding public events during the preceding 180 days”, — quotes the words of the judge “Radio Liberty”.
We will note, Konstantin Kotov repeatedly came out to picket in support of Ukrainian political prisoners, opposed the annexation of Crimea by Russia, was involved in organizing the delivery of products seized Ukrainian sailors in pretrial detention in Moscow.
Cats came to sentencing in a t-shirt with the image of the convict in Russia Ukrainian Director Oleg Sentsov.
This is not an isolated case, when Russia arrested people opposing the government.
So, a Russian journalist and special correspondent of the edition “jellyfish” Ivan Golunov, who was investigating corruption among top Russian officials, was arrested in Moscow. He was accused of selling drugs in large amounts. Later, under media pressure, he was released.
