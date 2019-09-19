In Russia, the actor died from the “Truck”
In Russia died a famous actor of cinema, theater and TV Sergey Afanasiev.
As reported in an obituary on the website of the Union of cinematographers of the Russian Federation Afanasiev, died September 19. The cause of death was not specified.
“We lost a talented actor, kind, bright and a very brave man. The bright memory”, — stated in the message.
It is noted that Afanasiev died after a long illness.
The actor debuted in cinema in 1991 in the film “Experience delirium of love charm”.
He also played 87 movies. In his filmography — “Hour Volkova”, “Maroseyka, 12”, “Hunting for the genius”, “Vovochka”, “Zemsky doctor”, “Dinosaur”, “Diplomat”, “Truckers”, “Dasha Vasilyeva”, “Blind”, “Opera”, “the Detectives”, “Four taxi drivers and a dog”, “Turkish March”, “Real dad”, “Superbboy”, “Kitchen” and other films and TV series.
Recall recently died of Soviet and Russian actress Zinaida Slavina.
