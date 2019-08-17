In Russia the artist has painted a picture of a woman’s Breasts (photo)

| August 16, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

В РФ художник нарисовал картину женской грудью (фото)

In the Russian city of Kazan artist albert Zakirov painted a picture of a breast of the girl, which he first raised it. About it writes local portal.

In creating the image was attended by poet Alina Azov, similarly, was a painted picture on the wall of one of the hotels.

В РФ художник нарисовал картину женской грудью (фото)

It is reported that 51-year-old albert Zakirov is a graduate of the Kazan art College named. Fechin says that he first tried to paint naked bodies are still a student.

“The process of creating the painting goes like this: I paint a model, pick it up, between us there is a kind of electric charge, and we transfer it to canvas, — the artist tells. — So fill the entire space without much thinking. Because when you start to think you have limitations.”

В РФ художник нарисовал картину женской грудью (фото)

Picture “Love” in the lobby of the hotel “Mirage”, the artist wrote using the four models within seven months. According to the artist, to become a “brush” in his hands, every girl, strict selection criteria, no. The only wish the weight to 60 kilograms, otherwise raise “brush” the artist will be difficult.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.