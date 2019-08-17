In Russia the artist has painted a picture of a woman’s Breasts (photo)
In the Russian city of Kazan artist albert Zakirov painted a picture of a breast of the girl, which he first raised it. About it writes local portal.
In creating the image was attended by poet Alina Azov, similarly, was a painted picture on the wall of one of the hotels.
It is reported that 51-year-old albert Zakirov is a graduate of the Kazan art College named. Fechin says that he first tried to paint naked bodies are still a student.
“The process of creating the painting goes like this: I paint a model, pick it up, between us there is a kind of electric charge, and we transfer it to canvas, — the artist tells. — So fill the entire space without much thinking. Because when you start to think you have limitations.”
Picture “Love” in the lobby of the hotel “Mirage”, the artist wrote using the four models within seven months. According to the artist, to become a “brush” in his hands, every girl, strict selection criteria, no. The only wish the weight to 60 kilograms, otherwise raise “brush” the artist will be difficult.
