In Russia the Bank is caught in a scandal by sending the client code “Cry, kill the Jews”
Russian “Sberbank”, which be in luck to capture and prohibitions in respect of 100 percent of shares in its Ukrainian subsidiary, provoked a scandal at home.
So, one of his clients received an SMS with the offer on the loan, which contained code CRYVKILLJEWS (can be translated as “cry, kill the Jews”).
About it writes “Echo of Moscow”.
The client told me that this is not the first message from Sberbank with this issue: he had previously received a TEXT message with a code for online payment and other information associated with its account.
After a screenshot of messages appeared on social networks, Sberbank said that it is a fake. “The screenshot clearly shows that the password is edited. So clearly someone’s trying to frame us”, — reported in Twitter of the Bank. Later the savings Bank has confirmed the authenticity of the code: “You are surprised, but this situation is purely coincidental. Our generator codes really didn’t mean to offend you.”
The Bank press service also said that code — a set of random characters. “We use the generated codes in the regular mailings personal offers consumer loans for fast help to the clients. In the year we generated about 13 billion passwords, the mechanism of generation of such a large number of unique character combinations is carried out automatically by the system and does not involve participation of the employee”.
