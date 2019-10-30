In Russia, the boys have beaten the same age in kindergarten: network shocking video
In Russia, in one of the kindergartens of Yaroslavl classmates beat up a girl. . About the incident in the kindergarten according to “Echo of Moscow”.
The incident occurred on an afternoon stroll in front of the teacher, but she did not react to what is happening.
A resident of a neighboring home made video, it can be seen that children, mostly boys, go on lying to the girl by the feet, beat her with his hands, kick and poke at the ground. Despite the fact that the child was crying, the teacher came to her only after noticed that for a while watching from the window man.
An eyewitness claims that the woman yelled at the girl because of the fact that she is “lying”. The management of the kindergarten does not comment the situation, and city hall promised to investigate.
After publishing the video the Investigative Committee of the Yaroslavl region began checking on the fact of beating of a girl in kindergarten.
