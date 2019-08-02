In Russia, the bus collided with a truck, five people were killed and 14 injured (video)
Five people were killed and 14 were injured on Friday as a result of collision of the trip bus with a truck in apanasenkovskogo district of Stavropol region of Russia. It is reported TASS with reference to regional management of traffic police.
“The accident Apanasenkovskom area, five people were killed, according to updated reports, 14 people were injured”, — stated in the message Department.
They added that as one possible cause of the accident is considered driver fatigue. “Now consider one of the versions of what happened — the fatigue of bus driver”, — stated in the message released by the Agency.
In the state traffic Inspectorate noted that before the accident when crossing the border with Stavropol Krai, the bus was stopped by traffic police in the framework of operation “Sleep driving”. From rest 59-year-old driver refused, it was found that in the accident he died.
The victims were taken to Apanasenkovskogo district hospital, they are assisted. The condition of the injured is relatively stable, three of them are in intensive care.
Previously it is established that the bus moved from Volgograd to Volgograd, there were 23 people.
As previously reported “FACTS” on the morning of Thursday, August 1, in the river in an accident involving a minibus taxi were injured more than ten people. The incident occurred at the intersection of prospect street and Yavornytsky Vernadsky — faced minibus Mercedes Sprinter and Hyundai Getz. As a result of collision the minibus lay on its side.
