In Lipetsk (Russia) filled with foam bust of Stalin, the Soviet dictator, installed by a local office of the Communist party.

As reported by Russian media, unknown persons tried to blow up the office door and wrote near the entrance: “Stalin — the executioner of the peoples.”

As previously reported “FACTS” IN Moscow on the day of the death of Joseph Stalin, the activists threw the broken flowers to the monument to the Soviet dictator. Eugene Suchkov threw the flowers with the words: “burn in hell, the executioner of the peoples, the killer of women and children.”

