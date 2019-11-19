In Russia the car with people fell into a pit of boiling water: the time of the incident was caught on video

November 19, 2019

В России машина с людьми провалилась в яму с кипятком: момент происшествия попал на видео

Moment fatal emergencies in the Russian city of Penza, where the car fell into a pit of boiling water, was recorded by surveillance cameras.

This video of a traffic accident published the First of the Penza portal 1PNZ. The driver and the passenger fell through the ground the car died on the spot.

As previously reported “FACTS”, in Peter killed two men, visitors of the cafe located in the basement. Into the room from a broken pipe gushing water. And on the street the asphalt formed a huge hole, which has failed the parked cars.

