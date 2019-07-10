In Russia the cat drove the woman to a tree

В РФ кот загнал женщину на дерево

Management of civil protection of Ufa (Russia) reported on a curious incident that occurred on Saturday, July 6, in Bashkortostan: the woman tried to remove from the tree the cat is stuck there itself.

Video of the rescue operation got interested in the portal Bash.News.

The published video shows you how rescuers are trying to remove the inhabitant of Ufa and a cat from a tree using climbing equipment. While one of the experts climbed the folding ladder, the second to hedge. First branches off the hostess and then her pet, trying to get higher. When the cat fell into the hands of women, she called him the main hero of the occasion.

