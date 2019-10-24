In Russia, the child fell into the sewer in front of his mother: shocking video
In Russia, in Tatarstan, during a walk in the Park, a small child fell into the sewer. It happened in front of the mother of the baby. The hatch was closed tightly, under the weight of the baby pulled back, and the baby fell into the sewer pit.
The boy’s mother immediately rushed to the rescue, threw the hatch and grabbed his son. With the help of caring passers-by the kid managed to get out of the pit.
Russian TV crew tried to blame the child’s mother.
But commentators in social networks are inclined to believe that the fault on the negligent public utilities. Municipal services of Tatarstan has promised to check.
We will remind, earlier the Russian Omsk city mayor, inspecting the asphalt on the streets, fell into the mud. Bryansk mother and child fell into the pit in the Central square of the city.
