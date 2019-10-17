In Russia the Constitution printed on toilet paper: the network showed a photo of the “art object”
In St. Petersburg unknown persons have mounted in front of the building of the constitutional court of the rack, which was attached to the unrolled roll of toilet paper with printed on it by the Constitution of the Russian Federation.
According to “Lentic” stand with the basic law did not stand for long. Half an hour later police removed the “art object”.
Social network users think it is. The basic law of Russia worthy only of the toilet paper roll. He absolutely does not protect citizens of the “great” country. Some members write that the Constitution is only good for the toilet. But many wondered, who is this artist and what printer did he do that. One of the followers immediately pointed to the US state Department and Bulk, as his accomplice.
“In St. Petersburg a anonymous opposite the constitutional court, pasted on the pillar printed on toilet paper the Constitution of the Russian Federation. Symbolically it! Do you agree with the thesis that the Constitution can only wipe your ass? And we wonder how he managed to print?”, — writes the user with the nickname “Agarose”.
We will remind, recently on the Baikal island of Olkhon disgruntled residents removed the bust of President Vladimir Putin, who, in their opinion, did not justify the trust. Already began to criticize the head of the Kremlin even in public. So the resident of Comedy Club Garik Kharlamov published a video in which he ridiculed the meeting of Putin and trump at the G20 summit in Osaka Japanese.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter