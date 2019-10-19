In Russia, the Deputy gave the pensioner the TV and told to watch one channel
In the Russian Federation the Deputy of Sochi city Council Roman Bugaychuk gave the veteran from the village of Khost TV, and ordered 90-year-old man to watch one channel — “Russia 1”.
As he told the MP in his Instagram, the pensioner appealed to him personally in September, saying that lives completely alone. He has a broken TV is the only connection with the outside world, and money to buy new.
Bugaychuk with the assistant brought the pensioner CRT TV, set the antenna, and taught to turn it on. “Your channel “Russia”. “Russia,” see? “Russia,”” said Bugaichuk.
“Now the pensioner has appeared the TV. Well, I am pleased that your care was able to raise pensioner mood! Don’t forget the elderly. Will come to you once old age. Don’t forget about fathers and mothers, not long to see them left. Do not hurt the elderly and pay more attention to them!!!” — the Deputy wrote in his Instagram.