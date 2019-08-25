In Russia, the doctors refused to accept the patient with pulmonary edema, because until the end of the watch…
In the Russian Tyumen are investigating the wildest case in a local hospital. The doctors refused to accept a patient with a severe form of angioedema. The fact that the girl’s condition serious and even life threatening, would-be physicians chose to ignore — until the end of the shift was five minutes and the doctors did not want to mess with a troubled patient.
Revealing dialogue with the doctors was recorded on video and published on social networks.
“You think with your head and then carry the diagnosis… More and teach us how to work“, has attacked the duty crew on the man who brought the patient.
Girl in serious condition did not take in the hospital. The game happened in Tyumen: just before the end of the duty doctors was five minutes, and then the patient with some pulmonary edema — Yes, let them die, home also the time. And earlier she was not accepted at another hospital, had to take the third pic.twitter.com/WuwWfGZsAr
The hospital Facility was not the first medical institution where not accepted the patient. In the end, forward to the only regional hospital No. 1, where he agreed to take the injured girl. After the patient had provided emergency assistance and the swelling’s gone down, the victim was transferred to outpatient treatment.
In response to the scandal, the regional Department of health has promised severe penalties to doctors who refused to treat patients. Along the way, in the Department claim that before in the hospital, no one complained. It is possible that still offended the patients just didn’t think to record the conversation on video and to ensure that the case became public.
We will remind, earlier in a network there were photos showing the terrible conditions in the wards of Russian hospitals. And the hospital of Voronezh surgeons made a mistake and amputated the healthy leg woman.
