In Russia, the education Minister called the author of “Woe from wit” Radishchev: the network wave of laughter
The Minister of education of the Republic of Khakassia Larissa Gamasutra during the TV broadcast on the channel “24 Abakan”, which discussed the situation of education in the region, said that the play “Woe from wit” was written by Alexander Radishchev.
The Minister has answered the question of the leader, as now actual Russian literature of the XVIII century and are now in school Radishchev.
“Yes, “Woe from wit” are. Yes, the kids is very difficult,” — said the Minister. After this interview lasted another 20 minutes, but Gamasutra did not notice the mistake.
After story to the press service of the Ministry explained the error to your instructor for the fatigue.
The network was outraged “education” Minister. Was and ironic comments.
“Bottom”; “Russian education tired” “A press-service of confused stupidity fatigue”.
“Oh, and here is the direct experts: on-click will call the author of any work”.
“She’s the Minister of education should know the basics”.
“You still don’t know how tired the Minister of culture of the Russian Federation. And the Prime Minister, so he generally sleeps all the time”.
“And who believes that “Woe from wit” Griboyedov wrote, get from Russia to America, the traitors! There is nothing here to rock the boat!”.
We will remind, in ignorance of history has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2017, during his visit to Versailles he called Yaroslav the Wise “great Prince” and said that French-Russian relations supposedly began with the marriage of Anna Yaroslavna, the youngest daughter of Yaroslav the Wise, with Henry I, in 1051.
