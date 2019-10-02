In Russia, the head of sport school seduced 15-year-old schoolgirl
In Russia, police detained the head of a staff of youth sports school “Uname” Alexei Augusta, who is suspected of molesting 15-year-old schoolgirl. It is reported by REN TV.
According to the channel, in sexual relations with an adult man the girl suspected the headmaster of the school in which the student ninth-grader. She reported this to the police on 25 September.
During the inspection it was found that Naaugust repeatedly engage in sexual intercourse with the teenager. Their meetings were held in the cabin of his car. In the police, he confessed.
The website kp.ru citing a law enforcement source said that the girl — the inhabitant of the little village Fryanovo city district of Queens. The man who made against her illegal actions, for 43 years.
“Teacher suggested that it all started back in the summer of 2018 and continues to the present time“, — stated in the message.
Recall that in the American state of Kentucky, 29-year-old secondary-school teacher Jarvis was convicted for sexual relationship with 15-year-old student and was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for rape. She Jarvis says that everything was consensual, and her with a student (name withheld) tied a romantic relationship. Proof of correspondence between a woman and a girl.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the gym teacher raped 13-the summer schoolgirl in the gym of a suburban schools of Yakutsk (Republic of Sakha, Yakutia). The investigation revealed that from December 2017 to may 2018 teacher committed 29 crimes against sexual inviolability of girls. In addition to the gym, they were conducted in his car and apartment.
