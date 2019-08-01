In Russia, the known actor was arrested for the role of a drunken policeman (video)
In Russia arrested the actor of “Sovremennik” theatre Dmitry Smolev. The occasion was posted online videos in which he plays the role of a drunken COP.
According to Russian media, the actor was accused of discrediting the officers of the interior Ministry and “were illegally wearing uniforms” and sent to administrative detention for 8 days.
The arrest took place right in the theatre, in connection with which Director Michael Ephraim had to explain to the audience the reason for the urgent replacement actor in the role of D’artagnan.
The network reacted strongly to the incident.
“It’s not even Kafka and Orwell didn’t, and even Sorokin. This delirium unparalleled in the world, as well as similar precedents in history!” commented writes in his blog, the journalist of radio station “Echo of Moscow” Ksenia Larina.
We will remind that earlier Andrey Makarevich wrote a song about the cruelty of Riot police beating the protesters in Moscow on July 27.
