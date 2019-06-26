In Russia, the Minister laugh social ignorance of the classics
The Minister of education of the Russian Republic of Khakassia Larissa Gamasutra amused social media users unexpected discovery – classic Russian literature is the product of “Woe from wit” was not written by Alexander Griboyedov and his namesake Alexander Radishchev.
About this official said, speaking on the topic of the situation of education in the Republic of Khakassia, the TV channel “Abakan 24”.
Answering a question of the presenter about the relevance of Russian literature of the XVIII century and is now in the school curriculum Radishchev Gamasutra replied, “Yes, “Woe from wit” are. Yes, the kids is very difficult”.
Judging by the puzzled expression on the face of the leader, he noticed the error, but did not indicate that the embarrassed Minister. She Gamasutra also did not notice the incident.
However, this did not go unnoticed for many Internet users.