In Russia, the new explosions at military facilities: first details
After recent state of emergency on an Arsenal in Krasnoyarsk Krai, Russia — a new accident at a military facility, this time at Archangel.
First in mass media appeared information that the detonation of ammunition and could cause a fire in military unit near Arkhangelsk on the territory of Nenetskogo administrative district, where is located the state Central marine test site of the Russian Navy. Some publications reported on the radioactive emissions.
Later, however, the defense Ministry reported the explosion during the test of liquid rocket propulsion. It was reported six injuries in the explosion and fire tested product, later appeared information about the fact that in addition to the victims there are victims — killed two people.
Emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere in Russia is not confirmed.
