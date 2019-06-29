In Russia the number of victims of floods, drowning risk six cities and villages (photos)

In the Irkutsk region of Russia to urgently evacuate the residents of flooded towns and villages. At the same time the population was warned about the proliferation of zones of emergency. In the flooded areas may be six more settlements. In addition to the flooded city of Tulun, in the risk zone of the city Nizhneudinsk, Shirokovo village, Oktyabrsky village, the town of Biryusinsk, the Shitkino settlement and village Uhtua.

Meanwhile, due to the floods in the Irkutsk region has killed five people. Killed a pensioner from the district of Tayshet, in a flooded house in Nizhneudinsk were found dead man. When self-rescue killed 86-year-old man and his eight-year-old grandson — their boat capsized and the men drifted out. Since the beginning of the flood 97 people were hospitalized.

We will remind, from-for heavy rains from June 25, in the Irkutsk region podtopilo more than 3.7 thousands of homes. The most affected settlements in the valley of the rivers, flooded most of the city Tulun after the dam on the river. Meanwhile, weather forecasters promise that on June 30 rain showers will continue, winds will increase to 15 m/s.

Photos irk. today

