In Russia, the paratrooper hanging on the five story building after the jump: video of the incident hit the net
In Ussuriysk (Russian Federation) soldier-paratrooper who jumped with his parachute, landed on a five-story building and, caught, hanging on the third floor.
“In the Russian Ussuriysk this morning, the paratroopers landed on the roof of the building and hung on the third floor. A day earlier, another soldier “donkey” on the roof of the gas station”, — said in comments to videos posted on social networks.
A day earlier, another soldier “donkey” on the roof of the gas station. pic.twitter.com/6sAouAeX9m
— Mugabe Televizn (@mugabebe) September 12, 2019
Internet users have left under this message caustic comments.
As previously reported “FACTS”, during a routine training parachute jumps on the ground “the Old Crimea” on the annexed Peninsula of two Russian soldiers splashed down and sank, not being able to get out of the harness.
