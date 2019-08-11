In Russia the priest “hard” baptized baby, despite the protests of his mother: shocking video
In Russia the priest “hard” baptized baby, despite the protests of his mother: shocking video
In Gatchina near St. Petersburg, the priest turned the baptism of a child in him… the beating. After “ordinances”, which was held by the Abbot Photius (Necheporenko), the baby remained scrapes and bruises.
Angered by the child’s mother contacted the VA police, after which the diocese promised to remove the priest from service.
Photius himself was nothing illegal in their actions did not see.
“What actually happened? Nothing happened, my fault no no… According to the rules of the Orthodox Church allowed infant is immersed three times with the head, I did. Water the baby is not swallowed, the walls of the fonts do not hit. I am 26 years and always try to baptize” — he has declared to the correspondent of the edition “Fontanka”.
We will remind, earlier the Russian priest, not a fan of the theory of Charles Darwin on the origin of man from apes, said that he had talked with the scientist, he refused and “seditious thoughts”.
Around the same time on the yacht of the chief cleric of the Russian noticed the half-naked woman.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter