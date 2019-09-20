In Russia, the shaman, who wanted to banish Putin from the Kremlin, got put away
Yakut shaman TM Alexander, who went on foot to Moscow for the expulsion of Putin’s Kremlin, but on the eve of the detained by Russian security forces, returned to Yakutia and has written to the Republican psychiatric hospital.
In the Ministry of health of Yakutia, reported that in relation to TM will be conducted by the “expert events”. “Psychiatric diagnosis is based on a conversation with the patient, clarifying the history of life and disease… if the patient will be identified with pathology, we are ready to render the qualified medical aid. If necessary, can be attracted by social services”, — said the press service of the Ministry.
In social networks have already responded to this “help”, referring to the Soviet practice of punitive psychiatry.
As previously reported “FACTS”, Alexander Gabyshev called Russian President Vladimir Putin, a product of the dark forces, blood demon, a dictator and a fascist.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter